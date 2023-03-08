The national contest organised by The Kennel Club will be staged at the NEC in Birmingham from Thursday March 9 to Sunday March 12.

And among the many entrants, a trio of pooches from this district are ready to prove they can be the pick of the litter in their show sections.

Teenager Skye Cruden, from Normanton, will be taking her Dandie Dinmont Terrier, Waffles, to Crufts this weekend to compete in the puppy division of their breed specific category.

Skye Cruden, 13, and her Dandie Dinmont Terrier, Waffles.

Skye, aged 13, got ten-month-old Waffles when he was just ten weeks old and is excited as this is her first time qualifying a dog for the prestigious competition.

The young Crufts competitor has been around canines all her life as mum, Rebecca Kaye and dad, Roger Cruden, have been involved in dog shows for numerous years.

Speaking ahead of the competition, Rebecca said how proud she was of her daughter.

“Skye had had an ambition for approximately seven or eight years to qualify a dog for Crufts. She’s been with us over the years but has never been in the show ring on the green carpet at Crufts.

Joan Sheehan and her 7-year-old, Alaskan Malamute, Tyler.

“Skye is a bit nervous but also excited about exhibiting but is really hoping she gets the best out of Waffles on the day.”

Meanwhile seasoned Crufts competitor, Joan Sheehan, of Wakefield, is taking her seven-year-old Alaskan Malamute, Tyler, to compete in the the Veteran Dog class of his breed.

Joan, who works at Leeds Beckett University, got Tyler when he was eight weeks old from a good friend who bred him.

Joan said: “Tyler is well know amongst other Malamute owners as being incredibly laid back. He will quite happily just lay down and fall asleep at a dog show, even with everything going on about him!”

Molly Wallis's 22-month-old Kooikerhondje, Eric.

Joan, who currently owns five Malamutes, is the secretary of the Alaskan Malamute Club of the United Kingdom.

She added: “I have been entering Crufts for over 20 years with my Malamutes but haven’t been since before the pandemic, so it will be nice to be back with everyone again.”

Another entrant from the area is 23-year-old Molly Wallis, from Castleford, and her 22-month-old Kooikerhondje, Eric, who will compete in his breed class.

Eric also has the honour of representing the breed on the Kooikerhondje Discover Dogs stand.

This will be NHS worker Molly’s second time at Crufts with Eric, who is described as an “outgoing happy boy, who loves meeting people and other dogs.”

On entering this year’s competition, Molly said: “I’m super excited for Crufts and have been for a few months. It is such a great achievement to be able to show at crufts as your dog needs to qualify to enter so it just shows the hard work between you and your dog has paid off.