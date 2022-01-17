Cyclist seriously injured in Allerton Bywater crash

The incident happened on the A656, Barnsdale Road, shortly before 12:50pm and involved a male cyclist on a white ‘Giant’ mountain bike and a black Audi A6 estate, both of which were travelling in the direction of Castleford .

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision, the circumstances leading up to it or anyone who may have dashcam footage of the incident, is asked to call West Yorkshire Police’s Roads Policing Unit on 101, quoting reference 713 of 14/11.