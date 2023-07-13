Cyclist suffers life-threatening injuries in crash near Wakefield
Police are appealing for witnesses after a cyclist was seriously injured after coming off their bike on Wakefield Road, Oulton, yesterday afternoon.
By Leanne Clarke
Published 13th Jul 2023, 10:35 BST- 1 min read
The collision occurred opposite the junction with Oulton Drive at around 3.30pm.
The cyclist, who was riding a blue pedal cycle, was travelling downhill from the direction of Royds Lane. No other vehicles were involved in the collision.
The cyclist was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Officers would like to speak to anyone who witnessed this incident.
Anyone with information, or dashcam footage, is asked to contact police via 101 Live Chat online, or by calling 101, quoting log 1119 of 12 July.