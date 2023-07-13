Cyclist suffers life-threatening injuries in crash near Wakefield

The collision occurred opposite the junction with Oulton Drive at around 3.30pm.

The cyclist, who was riding a blue pedal cycle, was travelling downhill from the direction of Royds Lane. No other vehicles were involved in the collision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The cyclist was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The collision occurred opposite the junction with Oulton Drive at around 3.30pm yesterday (Wednesday)

Officers would like to speak to anyone who witnessed this incident.