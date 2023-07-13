News you can trust since 1852
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school

Cyclist suffers life-threatening injuries in crash near Wakefield

Police are appealing for witnesses after a cyclist was seriously injured after coming off their bike on Wakefield Road, Oulton, yesterday afternoon.
By Leanne Clarke
Published 13th Jul 2023, 10:35 BST- 1 min read

The collision occurred opposite the junction with Oulton Drive at around 3.30pm.

The cyclist, who was riding a blue pedal cycle, was travelling downhill from the direction of Royds Lane. No other vehicles were involved in the collision.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The cyclist was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The collision occurred opposite the junction with Oulton Drive at around 3.30pm yesterday (Wednesday)The collision occurred opposite the junction with Oulton Drive at around 3.30pm yesterday (Wednesday)
The collision occurred opposite the junction with Oulton Drive at around 3.30pm yesterday (Wednesday)
Most Popular

Officers would like to speak to anyone who witnessed this incident.

Anyone with information, or dashcam footage, is asked to contact police via 101 Live Chat online, or by calling 101, quoting log 1119 of 12 July.