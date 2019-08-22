Cyclists and town are ready for Le Tour De Ossett

Cyclists are getting ready to through the streets of Ossett

Around 150 cyclists will be taking part in the fourth Le Tour De Ossett to raise money for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

ITV weather man Jon Mitchell is ready

The ride will take place on Saturday, August 31 and organisers are hoping families will saddle up and take part.

Mark Elvin, organiser, said: "We wanted to do something for the community and we felt this was it."

The first ride saw 80 cyclists riding through the streets and around 120 took part in last year's .

Mr Elvin said: "We are trying to make Ossett a destination not just a location to persuade people to visit our town and see what we have to offer."

Registration is now open and any money from fees and collections on the day will go to the Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

Mr Elvin said: "Everyone will use Yorkshire Air Ambulance one day, whether you are walking, cycling, driving or climbing.

"That is why we feel this should be the charity we support.

This years ride will be started by ITV's weatherman Jon Mitchell.

For a family of four it is £10 and for a single cyclist it is £3.

The ride will begin at Ossett Town Hall with further details to be found at www.visitossett.co.uk