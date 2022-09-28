China Milner, from Middlestown, is aiming to raise £18,000 to cover the costs her late mother, Geraldine, received at the hospice.

So far, China has raised £16,904 through her various events and activities including Christmas competitions, an Easter Gala and a Valentine’s Day Tombola.

She has organised her final fundraising event in October, a night out at Velvet Bar in Wakefield, to push her over the finish line of her fundraising total.

China Milner and her team of friends who have raised money for Wakefield Hospice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event will begin at 7pm on Saturday October 22, and will also feature a DJ set from Dom Clegg and will include a raffle and auction including a city break offered by Oneworld Travel, botox from Edge Boutique, a signed shirt from Wakefield Trinity RLFC and two two-month memberships at Astar Muscle and Fitness.

China said: “I’m hoping to raise the final amount for Wakefield Hospice through my event, Footsteps on the Dancefloor, which is a night out and charity gig by Wakefield band, Skinny Living.

"My employer, Card Factory, has promised to match all donations up to £2000 so I’m hoping the final total comes to over £20,000.”

The event will coincide with what would have been Geraldine’s 50th birthday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

China and her mum, Geraldine.

China added: “It is going to be a good positive night. It would have been my mum’s 50th birthday on November 1 so it will be one to remember.

"The event is open to everyone so it is not just for friends and family but anyone in the community.”

For details, visit Footsteps on the Dancefloor Facebook event page https://www.facebook.com/events/739721920671272.

Advertisement Hide Ad