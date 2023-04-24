Darts players Nathan Aspinall and Chris Dobey heading to Wakefield for charity exhibition for Rob Burrow

Nathan Aspinall and Chris Dobey will be appearing at Venue23 on Friday, November 3, for what’s promised to be an amazing night of darts and entertainment.

Tickets are now on sale for the event at Venue23, organised by Darren Powell and his partner Sammy Edwards, with more than 100 already sold.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The night will include Nathan and Chris playing best to 11, an auction, raffle, players’ career talks and much more.

Nathan Aspinall and Chris Dobey are heading to Wakefield to help raise funds for Rob Burrow.

Standard tickets are £26 and VIP tickets for £60, which include an allocated VIP seating area, meet and greet and entry into a draw to play against one of the players on the night.

All money raised will be donated for the Rob Burrow MND centre in Leeds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Darren said: “It’s our first darts exhibition and I’m buzzing for it!

"We’re allowed 300 spectators and I’m thinking it will be a sellout.

"We can't wait to put on a great night of darts for the public of Wakefield and it's all for a great cause.”

Tickets can be bought via the Venue23 ticket site here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Darren has also organised this Sunday’s sellout celebrity football match, which will see the Kews Burrow Charity FC take on the Jet2 TV All-Stars at Hall Green United football ground.