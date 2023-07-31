Darts players Nathan Aspinall and Chris Dobey heading to Wakefield for charity exhibition for Rob Burrow
Nathan Aspinall and Chris Dobey will be appearing at Venue23 on Friday, November 3, for what’s promised to be an amazing night of darts and entertainment.
Tickets are now on sale for the event at Venue23, organised by Darren Powell and his partner Sammy Edwards, with more than 190 already sold.
The night will include Nathan and Chris playing best to 11, an auction, raffle, players’ career talks and much more.
And Nathan, who won the World Matchplay in Blackpool earlier this month, will be bring his trophy along on the night.
Organiser Darren Powell said: “ This is the second biggest trophy you can win in darts after the World Championships.
"To have Nathan coming to Wakefield knowing he's just won that is amazing and we can't wait to have him for a great night of darts with fellow dart player Chris Dobey.”
Standard tickets are £26 and VIP tickets, of which there are only a limited number left, for £60, which include an allocated VIP seating area, meet and greet and entry into a draw to play against one of the players on the night.
All money raised will be donated for the Rob Burrow MND centre.
Darren said: "We’re allowed 300 spectators and I’m thinking it will be a sellout.
"We can't wait to put on a great night of darts for the public of Wakefield and it's all for a great cause.”
Tickets can be bought via the Venue23 ticket site or by contacting Darren or Sammy Edwards on Facebook.