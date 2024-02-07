Date set for the reopening of The Six Chimneys pub in Wakefield after £3m refurbishment and expansion

The date has been set for the long-awaited reopening of The Six Chimneys pub in Wakefield city centre following an extensive refurbishment and expansion project, costing £3million.

The Kirkgate pub was closed five months ago for redevelopment work to take place including expanding into two adjoining properties and creating an extending beer garden.

Forty jobs have also been created.

The Six Chimneys will be managed by newly appointed pub manager Laura Mason. Laura was previously at The Scribbling Mill in Leeds.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Six Chimneys pub will reopen its doors next week after five months refrub work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pub, which first opened as a Wetherspoon in November 1999, has undergone a complete refurbishment to the customer area, as well as upgrades to the bar, kitchen, toilets and staff facilities.

The pub has been extended into the adjacent former Wakey Tavern and a detached building on Lower Warrengate, with an extension linking all three buildings.

The pub has more than doubled in size, with an additional 4,000 square feet of customer space added.

There is a new kitchen at ground floor level, complete with open gantry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pub has been fully refurbished and redecorated throughout, including a new colour scheme and finishes, a new bar, new bespoke carpet, new lighting and furniture, as well as a new rooflight.

The first floor of the former Wakey Tavern has been partially removed, creating a double height space, complete with a new feature fireplace and artwork displays.

New sliding, folding doors open out from the extension into the extended, larger and improved beer garden. New pub signage has also been installed.

The Mayor of Wakefield, Coun Josie Pritchard, will officially open the pub at 9am next Tuesday, February 20 at 9am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From that date, The Six Chimneys pub will be open daily from 8am until midnight Sunday to Thursday, and 8am until 1am Friday and Saturday.

Food will be served throughout the day, every day, from opening until 11pm.

The pub will be open for family dining, with children, accompanied by an adult, welcome in the pub until 9pm, throughout the week.

Pub manager Laura Mason said: “The £3 million investment highlights Wetherspoon’s commitment to the pub and its staff and customers, as well as to Wakefield itself.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am delighted that we have also been able to create 40 new jobs in the town.