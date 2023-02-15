Dates for your diary: Here's some of the fundraising events planned at Pontefract's Prince Of Wales Hospice this year
The Prince of Wales Hospice has launched its events calendar for 2023 with a list of fantastic experiences for you to get involved in, all while raising money to support its vital work around Pontefract and the surrounding area.
Every year The Pontefact-based hospice hosts a variety of events to bring the community together and raise much needed funds for patient care and this year is no different.
The events diary kicks off in March with the Mother’s Day afternoon tea and bath-bomb making event on Sunday March 19. At the end of the month there will be a “Hooked on Hospice Care” fundraiser, the charity’s first fishing competition on Sunday March 26.
In April, the hospice hosts the Traverse and Abseil challenge, taking place on Saturday April 29, with no prior experience needed.
May sees the popular Pontefract 10K on the Sunday May 7, followed by a Cyclothon and Family Fun day on May 14.
The annual Summer Fair will be held on Sunday July 2 in the hospice gardens, followed by a Corporate Golf Day on Friday July 21.
And finally, the hospice rounds off the year with three big events; The Yorkshire Marathon on October 15; a winter fair and bonfire on November 5, and its annual Light Up A life service on December 9 to bring 2023 to a close.
For more information on these events check out pwh.org.uk/events
Bookings are now open, and every ticket purchased gives a boost to the Prince Of Wales Hospice.