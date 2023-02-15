Every year The Pontefact-based hospice hosts a variety of events to bring the community together and raise much needed funds for patient care and this year is no different.

The events diary kicks off in March with the Mother’s Day afternoon tea and bath-bomb making event on Sunday March 19. At the end of the month there will be a “Hooked on Hospice Care” fundraiser, the charity’s first fishing competition on Sunday March 26.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In April, the hospice hosts the Traverse and Abseil challenge, taking place on Saturday April 29, with no prior experience needed.

A new fundraising event this year for the Prince of Wales Hospice is a fishing competition in March

May sees the popular Pontefract 10K on the Sunday May 7, followed by a Cyclothon and Family Fun day on May 14.

The annual Summer Fair will be held on Sunday July 2 in the hospice gardens, followed by a Corporate Golf Day on Friday July 21.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And finally, the hospice rounds off the year with three big events; The Yorkshire Marathon on October 15; a winter fair and bonfire on November 5, and its annual Light Up A life service on December 9 to bring 2023 to a close.

For more information on these events check out pwh.org.uk/events

There are a variety of outdoor events throughout the year for the Pontefract hospice, with one of them being an abseiling event

Bookings are now open, and every ticket purchased gives a boost to the Prince Of Wales Hospice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad