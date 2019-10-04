Days of heavy rain leaves district flooded

Roads have been closed, riverbanks flooded and attractions closed as the district faced days of non-stop rain.

In Castleford, the A656 Barnsdale Road was closed by police on Sunday evening after several feet of water flooded the road. Videos from the scene show a number of cars, passing through the water.

River Aire (Millennium Bridge) Castleford

In the town centre, the River Calder threatened to flood the Millennium Bridge as water reached a depth of 3.54m on Sunday evening, more than double Friday’s recorded levels.

RSPB Fairburn Ings remained closed on Monday and Tuesday after the car park and footpaths became waterlogged.

In Wakefield, environmental activists called for action after the swollen River Calder revealed a large collection of litter and plastic waste floating in the water at Stanley Ferry.

Paul Dainton, member of Residents Against Toxic Scheme (RATS), said the litter had been a problem at the site for more than a decade.

Flooding on Newton Lane, Castleford

He said: “I’ve got photos going back for 10 years and never once in has anyone ever been to try to sort it out.

“In this time of everybody going on about the environment and plastics in the river and yet nobody will take responsibility. It just sickens me.

“They’ve done nothing and they’re still doing nothing and they’ll do nothing this time.”

The Canal and River Trust has been contacted for comment on the litter.