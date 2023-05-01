De Lacy Pontefract Primary’s playground has been given an overhaul with new equipment as part of a £230,000 project which has seen the Pontefract Academies Trust upgrade early years playground facilities at six primary schools it runs across the district.

Headteacher, James Parkinson, said: “We are as excited as the children about our trim trail. When we saw how much joy the children got out of the Early Years Playground we had to extend it to the whole school.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I’ve loved seeing so many of the children turning up to school early and rushing out at playtimes, so they can have a go on the playground and play with their friends.

De Lacy Pontefract Primary has added a new Trim Trail to its grounds for children to play.

"The Trim Trail gives the children a full body workout; the pupils experiment with their balancing skills, exercise their shoulders and arms as they stretch across the sections and negotiate the climbing stones,” said Mr Parkinson.

“Then there are of course the short sprints back to the beginning, because you’ll always want another go. As well as stretching the children physically, play gives children a welcome break from the rigours of the classroom and an opportunity to process their learning.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Trim Trail is made out of wood and features a balance beam, stepping stones and a structure that kids can climb.

Nicki Deane, Deputy Headteacher added: “Playgrounds are also a great way for children to develop their social and emotional skills. As children prepare to go on the equipment, they have to use self-restraint and learn how to take turns.”