The RSPCA 'worked wonders' and transformed Misty from being the timid and thin dog she once was.

Misty, a Catahoula Leopard dog, was one of two dogs who had been locked up and left in a filthy building with no food and water in Merseyside.

The RSPCA were alerted to their plight and inspector Helen Smith went to rescue them from the abandoned building in the Wirral area in July 2021 - but sadly Misty’s canine companion had already died.

Misty, aged three, was severely underweight, dehydrated and weak so Helen rushed her to the RSPCA’s Greater Manchester Animal Hospital for emergency treatment and she began her journey to recovery.

Helen said: “Misty was very frightened when we rescued her and not used to human contact but I knew she was a loving dog. It must have been awful to be left starving with no water in such a dark and filthy building

“She’d had to watch helplessly as her companion died and no doubt would have been terrified about what would become of her. “

Staff soon noticed the abandoned pup was deaf and taught her sign language commands to help her in the next chapter of her life.

Then in March this year - after months of patiently waiting in RSPCA care - Misty was adopted by a loving Wakefield family.

Misty has now found her forever family with a loving Wakefield couple and their two dogs.

The joyful pooch is now enjoying life in a new home with new family, and Wakefield residents, Linda Hutton, 55, and Dougie Hall, 48, and is looking forward to spending her first Christmas in her forever home – and a much happier future.

Linda, who helps run a family cafe, said Misty is now loving life and has become best friends with the couple’s two other dogs Hank, also a Catahoula Leopard dog and Daisy, a Rhodesian Ridgeback - both aged two.

She said: “We saw an appeal for Misty who had been waiting patiently for a new home and so we decided to enquire about her as she wasn’t too far away from where we lived.

“We knew Misty was deaf - caused by a defective gene in their breed - and while this may have put some adopters off; it didn’t bother us. We use hand signals to help her do basic commands so, for example, we wave to her for her to come and point down to get her to sit.

"“Misty’s life is so different to what it was when she was rescued and when you look back to then you really see just what an amazing job the RSPCA do.”

“We are so grateful to the RSPCA and are supporting their Christmas campaign so they can save more lives like Misty. We’d urge other dog lovers to help animals in need and join the rescue.”

The RSPCA is appealing to people who are in the position to donate to please ‘Join the Christmas Rescue’. Any contribution could make the difference between life and death for animals this winter.