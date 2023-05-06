Dean of Wakefield Cathedral reflects on a 'wonderful week' of events to celebrate the Coronation of King Charles III

Events have been held at the cathedral all week, leading up to the historic occasion.

Dean Simon Cowling, of Wakefield Cathedral, said: “At the cathedral we’ve been celebrating the Coronation since the beginning of the week.

"We had a wonderful family fun session on Monday and a very formal choral evensong on Tuesday.

Rev Simon Cowling, Dean of Wakefield Cathedral

"We had a wonderful concert with our cathedral choir last night (Friday) with a completely full nave listening to some Coronation music.

"And then today we’ve live screened the whole of the Coronation and people have been coming in and out watching various parts of the ceremony, some people staying here for the whole event.

"We have had our friends from the Penny Appeal providing tea and coffee, and had refreshments provided by the Bishop of Wakefield.

"So all in all, it’s been a wonderful week.”

Wakefield Cathedral hosted a live screening of the Coronation

