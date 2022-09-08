Death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II: What happens now?

Buckingham Palace announced earlier today that the 96-year-old monarch was under medical supervision at Balmoral after doctors became concerned for her health.

All the Queen's children gathered at her Scottish estate near Aberdeen.

The Royal Family said: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.

|

“The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

What happens now?

What happens after the Queen passes away in Scotland is called Operation Unicorn.

Parliamentary business will now be suspended for at least six parliamentary days.

The monarch’s coffin will in repose at Holyrood Palace, followed by a service of reception at St. Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh.

The Royal Train will then take the Queen’s coffin from Waverly Station in Edinburgh to St. Pancras Station, London.

If this is not possible, the coffin will be taken to London by plane where it will be met by the prime minister and select secretaries of state.

Today, the day of her death, is called D-Day, with the following days called D+1, D+2 and so on.

The Prime Minister and the Privy Council have been informed of the Queen’s death by the monarch’s private secretary.

Prince Charles is now King, even if a proper coronation might not happen for months or even a year after the moment of her death. His official proclamation will happen on D+1.

The cabinet will send a message to all civil servants, saying: “Dear colleagues, It is with sadness that I write to inform you of the death of Her Majesty The Queen.”

Flags on Whitehall will be lowered to half-mast.

On the BBC, all programming across all their channels will be interrupted in order to show BBC One’s feed on the story.

What will happen to the Parliament?

Upon the Queen’s death, parliament, including those in Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland have been adjourned.

The Prime Minister is the only one who is allowed to make a statement, and will do so as soon as possible.

Parliament will then have an audience with Prince Charles, now King Charles.

There will be a national minute’s silence followed by gun salutes organised by the Ministry of Defence, followed by a remembrance service at St Paul’s Cathedral in London.

What will happen with the Queen’s coffin and when will her funeral take place?

On D+4, the rehearsal of the procession from Buckingham Palace to the Palace of Westminster will take place, and the actual procession will take place the day after.

From D+5, on what is called Operation Feather, the Queen will rest in the Palace of Westminster for three days.

The funeral will most likely take place on D+10, ten days after the Queen’s death with a ceremony in Westminster Abbey.

This will be followed by a national two minute’s silence.