Decision delayed on Ossett school’s controversial football pitch plans

Wakefield Council’s planning and highways committee have instead asked Ossett Academy to reconsider proposed access to the site.

Accord Multi-Academy Trust wants to build an artificial grass pitch, changing pavilion and car park at Green Park.

More than 80 residents have objected to the proposal for the new facility, with 18 in favour.

The school’s chief executive has said that the facility is ‘much needed’ due to a ‘deficit of high-quality sports facilities’ in the area.

Objectors claim the new facility would lead to a loss of valuable green space for the community.

Concerns have also been raised about light pollution and an increase in traffic in the area.

Those in favour of the scheme say it will boost grass-roots sport and provide a safe environment for youngsters to play.

A report says the pitch would be used by the Trust “as well as the wider sporting community.”

The proposal would not stop the use of the remaining playing fields next to the site.

Proposed opening hours are from 8am to 10pm, Monday to Saturday, and 9am to 9pm on Sundays and bank holidays.

The plan includes six lighting poles around the pitch, and seven floodlights around a car park for 84 vehicles.

The proposal also includes a new gated pedestrian access from Station Road.

Council officers recommended the application be approved, describing the plans as “acceptable”.

Councillors voted in favour of deferring the application at a meeting on April 13.