Last month Wakefield Council announced plans to create new woodland areas, wildflower meadows and more wildlife habitats at the 250-acre site.

The council also announced that it will be scaling back water activities, only allowing pedalos and rowing boats for hire during the school summer holidays, as well as some ‘on-water’ boat activities by organised groups and charity events.

The council said the water is not safe for “a number of reasons” including its depth, poor quality and weed growth under the surface.

Wakefield Tri Club say they are disappointed with the Council's decision to scale back water sport activities at Pugneys Country Park.

But this decision threatens the existence of Wakefield Triathlon Club, who have been based at the site for almost 20 years, says its chair.

Open swimming at Pugneys was withdrawn in 2021 and the club says it has been working with council officers since then to try and resume the session.

Hannah Andrew, communication manager and chair of Wakefield Tri Club, slammed the council’s decision as a “lack of support for the club”.

"Given growing rates of obesity and falling numbers of people generally undertaking regular physical activity, particularly post-covid, this lack of support for sports clubs is questionable,” she said.

The water at Pugneys Country Park is unsafe for open swimming, the Council has said.

"The loss of Pugneys means a fall in membership for the club, as people leave to swim at venues in Leeds, Rotherham and East Yorkshire, but perhaps more concerning, the club no longer has a base in the district where events can be held, members can meet to socialise and new members can drop in to learn about the club.”

The area, opened to the public in 1985, was developed from a former opencast mine and quarry.

And the lakes serve as a flood defence by providing an overflow from the River Calder.

Hannah added: “The profile and location of Pugneys, so central within the district, has always been integral to the heart of the club with many a new members attracted to ask questions when walking around Pugneys and seeing the club engaged in running, swimming, and cycling at the site.

"This decision could be the beginning of the end for triathlon in Wakefield and really is the end of an era.”

Gary Blenkinsop, service director for Environment, Street Scene and Climate Change at the council, said: “Unfortunately, it is no longer safe for people to swim at Pugneys.

"There are dangers like pond weed, blue-green algae and other contamination and, as a former sand and gravel quarry, the lake is very deep.

“We understand the Triathlon Club’s disappointment but public safety is our number one priority. There have been a number of drownings in the district and we have carried out a thorough review of the water quality at Pugneys.

“The Triathlon Club were informed of our decision at the time and we have recently confirmed this to the club who requested that we review the decision.

“We will provide facilities in our swimming pools for the club to train but regrettably we are no longer able to support open-water swimming at Pugneys.