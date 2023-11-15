Dedicate a light in memory of a loved one this Christmas with Wakefield Hospice

Wakefield Hospice invites everyone to join in with their Light up a Life appeal this year, an opportunity to remember a loved one and support local hospice care this festive season.

Regardless of whether your loved one was supported by Wakefield Hospice or not, you can still get involved with Wakefield Hospice’s Light up a Life appeal.

In return for a donation to Wakefield Hospice, supporters can dedicate a light on the Tree of Lights – situated in Wakefield Cathedral – in memory of their loved one.

Supporters who attend a service or request a home pack also receive a beautiful Light up a Life card and pin badge, and all supporter’s loved one’s names are added to the Book of Remembrance, displayed in the cathedral across the festive season.

Special Light up a Life services will also take place on Friday, December 8 at 6.30pm at Wakefield Hospice and on Sunday, December 10 at 2pm and 5pm at Wakefield Cathedral - booking required.

Maggie Keane, Wakefield Hospice In-Memory Fundraiser said: “For so many people, Christmas is a time for reflection, reminiscing about those who are sadly no longer with us. We hear from so many individuals and families every year how the Light up a Life appeal provides the perfect focal point for remembering the good times shared with their loved ones, and when our Tree of Lights is lit up at our Light up a Life services, there is a truly magical feeling in the air.”

One of those supporters who choose to remember their loved ones through the hospice’s Light up a Life appeal is Sue Wright, a retired nurse who previously worked at Wakefield Hospice for 17 years.

Sue said: “It was one of the greatest privileges of my life to help families at one of the most difficult times in theirs – and having worked closely with the fundraising team during my time at the hospice, I have seen just how important fundraising is in enabling this vital care to continue.

“When my father-in-law died, I decided to donate a light in his memory. Attending the cathedral was an emotive moment but extremely nourishing to my soul.

"The lighting of the Christmas tree is beautiful, the twinkling lights prompting feelings of love and many happy memories to emerge.

“Since then my dad, mum, mother-in-law and sister-in-law have been added to the book of remembrance each year – and this year I will be dedicating a light in memory of my sister Barbara who sadly died suddenly last December.

“The loss still hurts today – she was my eldest sister and I used to attend the Light up a Life service with her and my sister-in-law which often prompted long conversations recalling memories of our happy childhood together.

“This year’s service will be particularly poignant. Each year I leave with feelings of sadness at knowing I have lost people close to me, yet each year I find a smile spreads across my face – a smile which comes from having had the privilege to have loved them deeply.”