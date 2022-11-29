The Trussell Trust – a charity which supports more than 1,200 food banks across the UK – is affiliated with three food banks across the Wakefield District in Normanton, Pontefract and Knottingley.

Each food bank is facing soaring demand and a drop in donations as the cost of living crisis leaves more people facing a winter of hunger and families tightening their belts at the supermarket following rising food costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The charity has warned that some of the most vulnerable people and those on low incomes will struggle to survive this winter and will have to decide between eating or heating their homes during the cold months.

Manager Adele Palfreyman at Knottingley Foodbank.

With support from the Express and National World, the local Trussell Trust food banks are appealing for donations to help with the increased demand.

Adele Palfreyman, manager at Knottingley Foodbank, said: “Demand has increased a lot over the past couple of months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We’re seeing a lot of working people – couples who both work – who are just unable to buy food after they pay their bills. With the expense of Christmas and heating bills we expect we will see more people than last winter.

“We normally send out 250 presents through our toy appeal to kids in the area but we expect that will also go up as well.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Volunteer Lorraine McConnachie at Knottingley Foodbank at Ropewalk Methodist Church.

To help with demand, the food banks are asking for the following items to be donated:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tinned meat fish Tinned puddings – especially rice pudding and sponge pudding Tinned fruit and vegetables Instant mash Advent calendars Mince pies Toilet paper Toiletries including: shampoo and conditioner, body wash and toothpaste Baby wipes and nappies Period products

Trustee of Pontefract Foodbank, Ann Harris, added: “Although the public and corporate donors continue to give really generously, we have rising numbers of households asking for help.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The households we help include working people and many with additional chronic health conditions which prevent or limit their ability to work.

The food banks across Wakefield and the five towns have seen a massive increase in demand over the past few months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"From our experience over the past few weeks, we predict this winter will be an extremely challenging period for Pontefract Foodbank as people are squeezed by rising prices to afford even the basic essentials of paying rent, for energy and meals for everyone in the family.

"Reports from the Trussell Trust of adults going without food to enable their children to eat have been reflected in our experience here in Pontefract.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are proud to be affiliated to the Trussell Trust and wholeheartedly support its aim of removing the need for food banks.

"It is unacceptable that the UK, one of the richer countries in the world, should have people struggling for the essentials to keep themselves and their loved ones fed, housed, warm and clean.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ash Samuels, manager of Normanton Foodbank echos Adele and Ann’s sentiments surrounding the increased pressure to help residents with food parcels. He said: “We’ve witnessed a huge increase in demand and because of the cost of living crisis, donations are down. We’ve got more going out than we have coming in.”

For more information about Normanton food bank, how to support them and donation points, visit http://normanton.foodbank.org.uk/.

Advertisement Hide Ad