Demolition plans for abandoned school in Castleford

A former school could soon be bulldozed because of concerns over trespassers and vandals.

Redhill Infants vacated their building on Castleford’s Queen’s Park Drive in 2015 after merging with Redhill Juniors to become Fairburn View Primary School.

They then moved into a new £500,000 school building on Stansfield Drive.

But since then the former building has been left to deteriorate, and Wakefield Council now sees its demolition as a ‘high priority’.

The planning statement reads: “The empty buildings pose a serious health and safety risk due to the high level of unwanted attention and anti-social behaviour being encountered.”

The site consists of a main building and two stand-alone buildings.

The council says that once the buildings are removed the area will remain fenced off until a decision on its future is made.