The latest stage of the Castleford Growth Corridor scheme is now underway, with the demolition of buildings on Aire Street to allow for the construction of a separate cycle way and pedestrian route along the entire northern side of Savile Road from the roundabout.

It will also provide an additional pedestrian crossing and allow modification to the existing junctions on the roundabout.

Coun Matthew Morley, Wakefield Council’s Cabinet Member for Planning and Highways, said: “I’m really pleased to see work begin on this section of the Castleford Growth Corridor.

Coun Michael Graham, Coun Matthew Morley and Coun Richard Forster at the demolition site.

“It will better connect residents and visitors to the town centre and make it safer and more efficient for people to walk or cycle.

“This not only reduces traffic and congestion but has huge benefits for people’s health and wellbeing.”

The Castleford Growth Corridor scheme will improve the route between Savile Road and Wheldon Road, making Fryston and Airedale better connected to Castleford town centre.

It will also include a new bridge, which will make it safer for people crossing the railway and create a safe route to walk or cycle between Castleford and Ferry Fryston.

New crossings will make journeys quicker, make walking and cycling safer and easier and create safe links from the centre of Castleford to the upcoming Riverside development.

Coun Michael Graham, Wakefield Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Economic Growth, said: “These are exciting times for Castleford as one of our landmark projects, to redevelop the town centre, reaches its next phase.

"This will further enhance the impact of the critical £23.9m Towns Fund investment in the town.

“Once demolition and the road works are complete, the waterfront will be transformed into a destination that is better connected to the town centre. There will be more recreational space, and new food and drink facilities for everyone to enjoy.”

Demolition to 14-28 Savile Road and the Roundbrand Building are to commence with demolition contractor Ron Hull Demolition Ltd.