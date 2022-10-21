Devastated family of former Wakefield joiner killed by asbestos cancer appeal for help

Wilfred Colin Cammack, known as Colin, was diagnosed with mesothelioma in February 2020.

Mesothelioma is a life limiting cancer which develops in the lining of the lungs, and is most commonly associated with exposure to asbestos, often decades previously.

Following his diagnosis, he instructed specialist asbestos-related disease lawyers at Irwin Mitchell to investigate his illness and whether his work could have been to blame for his asbestos exposure.

Wilfred Colin Cammack, known as Colin, was diagnosed with mesothelioma in February 2020 - he died just nine months later.

Colin died three months after his 80th birthday on November 5 2020, and an inquest concluded he died as the result of an industrial disease.

Colin’s family, including daughter Donna, are now continuing with the investigation alongside his legal team to identify whether he could have come into contact with asbestos during his working life. They are making a plea to former employees of the companies that he worked for to come forward with any information to help their investigation.

In particular, details are being sought on the working conditions Colin faced whilst working at Wakefield based companies, Drake and Warters and Harlow and Milner in the 1960s and 1970s.

Colin later worked for Ronald Smith and Associates who were based in Blackpool in the 1980’s and 1990s’ before returning to Wakefield to work for Clearbray Shopfitters in the 1990s and early 2000s

Nicola Handley, the specialist asbestos-related disease lawyer representing Colin’s loved ones, said: “Colin was fit and healthy prior to his diagnosis of mesothelioma and played a big part in all of his family’s lives. His loss continues to have a profound effect on his family and life is no longer the same.

“Mesothelioma is a terrible disease which often only becomes apparent decades after initial contact with asbestos has occurred. While we can’t change what has happened to Colin, we are supporting Colin’s family to get the answers they desperately want. They deserve to know how and where he was exposed to asbestos.

“If anyone worked at any of the companies mentioned above and has any information on the working conditions that he would have experienced, we would be grateful to hear from them. Any detail could be vital in our investigation.”

Whilst working for the companies, Colin worked in a wide range of premises and on various sites that included local authority housing, shops and schools. The use of asbestos in public buildings was banned in the UK in 1999. However, to this day, thousands of public buildings are said to still contain asbestos, with a huge number of workers continuing to be put at risk of exposure every day.

Prior to his death, Colin recalled undertaking cutting, fixing and stripping out work in several of the buildings listed above and believed asbestos may have been present.

Colin began to feel unwell in December 2019 with symptoms of fatigue and breathlessness. Following a series of tests, he was diagnosed with mesothelioma in February 2020.

His condition deteriorated rapidly and his family cared for him at home.

At the time of his death, Colin was living with his daughter Donna and he had another daughter Maxine, as well as four grandchildren and one great-granddaughter.

Donna said: “It’s been nearly two years since we lost dad and it’s still incredibly difficult to accept he’s no longer here.

“Before his illness, he enjoyed travelling, watching cowboy films and spending time with his family. He lived independently and kept his house spotless and was very handy around the home. After his diagnosis his health went downhill so quickly and it was horrible to know there was nothing we could do.

“When we first found out dad’s cancer was as a result of asbestos exposure, we were devastated. We’re now determined to find out where it could have happened so we can honour his memory and get the answers he began looking for before he died.

“Dad talked to us over the years about the various companies that he worked for and he enjoyed his working life and was a proud man. We are hoping to continue to make him proud by concluding his investigations and would be grateful if anyone with information on this could come forward and help with the investigation. The smallest detail could prove vital.”

