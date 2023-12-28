A Castleford woman who died following an accident in Cotesbach has been named by police as 18-year-old Chloe Pearson.

Chloe was a passenger in a white Citroen C3 that was involved in a collision with a black Mercedes CLK on the A426 Rugby Road on Friday, December 15.

She was taken to hospital but tragically died as a result of her injuries two days later, on Sunday, December 17.

Her twin sister Abigale Pearson was also in the car when the crash happened.

Left to right: Abigale and Chloe Pearson

She was taken to hospital with serious injuries but has since been discharged.

Paying tribute to her sister, she said: “The most devastating thing is that I came out of this incident without my twin sister.

"I’m absolutely mortified and heartbroken that I’ve no longer got her by my side.

"Rest in peace beautiful, until we meet again.”

Her grandmother, Elizabeth Pearson, added: “Chloe was caring, beautiful and so full of life.

"She had just started her nursing career.

"It is so numbing; we are all in shock. The family has been ripped apart.

"We are all mourning together. Castleford is mourning.”

A total of seven people were injured in the collision, with the driver of the Citroen and one of the other passengers still remaining in hospital receiving treatment.

Abigale and another passenger from the same vehicle have since been discharged.

The driver and the passenger in the Mercedes both remain in hospital.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the circumstances of the collision and are urging anyone with dashcam footage or information about the incident to come forward if they have not already done so.