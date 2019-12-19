Devoted Knottingley couple Colin and Hilda have reason to celebrate

DEVOTED Knottingley couple Colin and Hilda Davidson are celebrating their diamond wedding anniversary.

They met in 1959 when Colin, a local, went into the The Brotherton Fox pub, where Hilda’s mother worked, she approached him and said: “I’ve a daughter at home, she’s not courting if you’re interested.”

The pair enjoyed a trip to the pub for their first date and to Hilda’s surprise, Colin happened to forget his wallet.

Still Colin won Hilda’s heart and and the pair married at Brotherton Church, he claims to still have the suit he wore on the day.

After renting properties, they bought a home of their own to raise a family in.

But the miners’ strike made this very difficult, there were no benefits to claim as Hilda was working as a carer.

Colin has held many jobs to support the couple through the years.

These included being a Foreman, pipe line laying and working in the Army Priory.

But they had to stop their Saturday outings to Bingo and day trips to get through the strike.

The pair worked hard until they were able to buy their dream house, where they still live today and at the time, it was the only house on the street with a telephone.

After having more free time and after the strike, they took their children on more outings, and enjoyed personal hobbies like gardening. pigeon racing and cooking.

They’ve raised two children, who each gave them six grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren - who are all very proud of them both.

When asked what the secret to a long and happy marriage was, Colin smiled and said: “Just do as you’re told to.” They look forward to more happy years together, watching their family grow up healthy and happy.