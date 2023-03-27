Included in Stuart’s talk will be four women from Dewsbury, the late Baroness Betty Boothroyd, channel swimmer Eileen Fenton, Dianne Thompson, the first chief executive of Camelot Lottery, and Hannah Butcher from Thornhill who captained Leeds Rhinos.

Film slides of all these four women will be shown during the talk, including those of Eileen Fenton's street party in Thornhill Lees when she returned home from her swim.

Other Yorkshire women to be featured in the talk will include swimmer Anita Lonsborough from Huddersfield, Katherine Kelly from Wakefield, Amanda Owen, from Almondbury, and many more.

The talk will take place at Dewsbury Town Hall on Thursday (March 30).

Stuart is also working on a new talk called 'Made in Yorkshire' which is set to include Castleford's Kipling Cakes, the largest confectionery factory in Europe, Double TWO shirts in Wakefield, UK Angloco in Batley and many more.

Refreshments will be available from 7pm.