Dewsbury MP Mark Eastwood ‘delighted’ to be adopted as Conservative candidate for Wakefield West and Deny Dale

Following a selection meeting last night (Thursday), Dewsbury MP Mark Eastwood officially announced that he has been adopted as the Conservative candidate for the new seat of Wakefield West and Deny Dale.

By Jessica Barton
Published 7th Apr 2023, 07:31 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Apr 2023, 07:32 BST

In a statement made on social media, Mr Eastwood said: "I'm delighted to confirm that I have been adopted as the Conservative candidate for the new seat of Wakefield West and Deny Dale.

“As the Dewsbury Constituency will no longer exist at the next General Election there were a number of seats containing part of the existing constituency which I could have applied for.

“Wakefield West and Denby Dale will take in the wards of Kirkburton and Denby Dale, and not only does it contain the largest number of people who voted for me in 2019, but it's also where several members of my family and many of my friends live, and is only a short distance away from my current home.

Dewsbury MP Mark Eastwood.Dewsbury MP Mark Eastwood.
“Until a General Election is called I remain Member of Parliament for Dewsbury, and will continue to advocate for and represent people in all areas of the constituency.

“I sincerely hope that anyone in the current Dewsbury constituency in need of advice or assistance will continue to reach out to me and my team, and I will be - as always - happy to help."

