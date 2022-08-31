Dewsbury, Wakefield and Pontefract hospital radio presenters win national awards
A charity radio station, which has been serving hospital patients and staff for the last 70 years, has recently come away with two national awards for its programme presenters.
HWD Hospital Radio broadcasts online to Mid Yorkshire NHS Trust hospitals in Dewsbury, Wakefield and Pontefract and has recently clinched the gold award for best specialist music show and bronze for best female presenter at the 2022 Hospital Radio Awards.
The awards are run by the Hospital Broadcasting Association to showcase the best in hospital radio across the UK.
The gold trophy went to Simon Parrock, who has been presenting his rock show on the station for more than a decade.
Most Popular
-
1
Proud parents of ‘amazing and hard working’ Alfie McCraw collect his GCSE results
-
2
Latest food hygiene ratings: 9 Wakefield restaurants, cafes, pubs and takeaways given new ratings
-
3
Woman arrested on suspicion of drink-driving after Wakefield crash
-
4
Average Wakefield household could spend thousands of pounds per year on energy from October
-
5
Arrested man kept razor blades in his mouth, Leeds Crown Court told
The award judges commented: "A real rock jock, who draws you into the programme in a passionate way. Thoroughly entertaining and knowledgeable on the subject."
Simon, who has already received a silver and bronze prize from previous hospital radio award ceremonies, said: "As a fan of all things loud, it's great that I get to introduce people to artists who don't often get played on the radio, as well as classic rock bands.
“People keep saying that rock music is 'dead' but there are loads of talented bands out there who just need their music to be aired."
Wednesday evening presenter Vicky Pinder also received the bronze award for best female presenter.
Vicky, who has been a regular on air for 21 years, now travels across the Pennines to present her show after moving to St Helens some years ago.
The judges commented: "We loved Vicky. She’s wonderfully self-effacing with a comforting style to her presentation."
Vicky said: "I love presenting my show and have a passion for entertaining people.
“I love to chat about hospital radio and I have achieved a great deal of satisfaction from the volunteer work I do.
“I've even introduced my six year old daughter Isabelle to the studio."
Vicky co-presented the show for five years with work colleague Gavin Whitfield who sadly passed away this year from cancer.
The radio station is based at Dewsbury and District Hospital, and is always on the lookout for donations and new volunteers.
To listen or to find out more, visit hwdhospitalradio.com