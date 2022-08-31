Dewsbury, Wakefield and Pontefract hospital radio presenters win national awards

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

HWD Hospital Radio broadcasts online to Mid Yorkshire NHS Trust hospitals in Dewsbury, Wakefield and Pontefract and has recently clinched the gold award for best specialist music show and bronze for best female presenter at the 2022 Hospital Radio Awards.

The awards are run by the Hospital Broadcasting Association to showcase the best in hospital radio across the UK.

The gold trophy went to Simon Parrock, who has been presenting his rock show on the station for more than a decade.

Vicky Pinder in the studio with her daughter Isabelle.

The award judges commented: "A real rock jock, who draws you into the programme in a passionate way. Thoroughly entertaining and knowledgeable on the subject."

Simon, who has already received a silver and bronze prize from previous hospital radio award ceremonies, said: "As a fan of all things loud, it's great that I get to introduce people to artists who don't often get played on the radio, as well as classic rock bands.

“People keep saying that rock music is 'dead' but there are loads of talented bands out there who just need their music to be aired."

Wednesday evening presenter Vicky Pinder also received the bronze award for best female presenter.

Rock Show presenter Simon Parrock.

Vicky, who has been a regular on air for 21 years, now travels across the Pennines to present her show after moving to St Helens some years ago.

The judges commented: "We loved Vicky. She’s wonderfully self-effacing with a comforting style to her presentation."

Vicky said: "I love presenting my show and have a passion for entertaining people.

“I love to chat about hospital radio and I have achieved a great deal of satisfaction from the volunteer work I do.

“I've even introduced my six year old daughter Isabelle to the studio."

Vicky co-presented the show for five years with work colleague Gavin Whitfield who sadly passed away this year from cancer.

The radio station is based at Dewsbury and District Hospital, and is always on the lookout for donations and new volunteers.