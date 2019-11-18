Diabetic man given £100 parking fine after pulling over during hypoglycemic attack

A dad who suffered a hypoglycemic attack while driving was slapped with a three-figure parking fine for pulling over to avoid a crash.

Andy Lindsay, 52, was out driving for his job as a sales representative when his blood sugar levels fell to a dangerously low level back in March.

Andy Lindsay and wife Bronwyn O'Brien. Andy was hit with a parking fine after pulling over in his car while suffering a hypoglycemic attack. The private parking company has ignored the couple's three attempts to contest the fine on the health grounds.

Andy, from Leeds, pulled over onto the Calder Park Industrial Estate next to the M1 in Wakefield to let the symptoms pass before it was safe to drive again.

The dad-of-one was diagnosed with type one diabetes aged 11, and sufferers are advised by the DVLA that it is unsafe to drive when your blood sugar levels are below 5mmols/l as the symptoms can impair response time.

But unbeknownst to Andy, a passing warden van snapped a picture of his car pulled over on a road where there was a £100 penalty for parking.

The couple from New Farnley have since appealed he fine three times explaining and providing evidence of Andy's medical circumstances, but to no avail, with the private parking company now taking them to court.

Peel Avenue on Calder Park industrial estate in Wakefield, where Andy pulled over while suffering hypoglycemia.

"We understand the fine", Andy's wife Bronwyn said, "but what we don't understand is that we have appealed it three times now and there seems to be no common sense.

"Imagine if he had carried on driving and killed someone - I'm sure the family of that person would have asked, why didn't you pull over?'

"I don't think they would have understood if he had said, 'well I didn't want to get a fine'."

The £100 fine has since increased to £120 since March, although will rise to £180 plus court costs if the couple lose the appeal in court.

The private parking company has ignored the couple's three attempts to contest the fine on Andy's health grounds.

The company, Excel Parking, also operates under the name Vehicle Control Services Ltd.

Bronwyn, 47, a hairdresser, added: "If it had been a council parking ticket I'm sure they would have used common sense and let us off by now.

"This company feels like it's just a money-making scheme and nothing to do with parking or safety. He could have been dead at the wheel for all they cared."

Excel Parking was contacted for comment but did not respond.