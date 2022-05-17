Discover the ghostly goings-on at Knottingley Town Hall with professional paranormal investigators

Knottingley Town Hall has long been rumoured to be home to ghostly activity, with reports of ghostly female figures in wartime clothing and a man in a flat cap, as well as strange lights, known as orbs, and mysterious noises.

The building is also believed to have been built on the site of a former monastery, and is rumoured to be haunted by the spirit of a young boy who fell to his death down a staircase many years ago.

These claims and more will be investigated as part of a ghost night to be held at the town hall next month.

Led by Stuart and Rosey Dawson, the night will involve seances, Ouija board and table tipping experiments, as well as using the latest electrical ghost hunting equipment to delve into the building's past.

In a statement, the Dawsons, of Simply Ghost Nights, said: "Do you believe in Ghosts? Exactly what is Paranormal Activity? Are you brave enough to find out?

"There’s little doubt that public interest in all things spooky is at an all time high; never since Victorian times have so many people been involved in investigating the dark side.

"Now, you too have the opportunity of joining in with a professional ghost hunting and paranormal investigations company, that’s assuming you are brave enough of course, because the very successful and very friendly Simply Ghost Nights team will be hosting an investigation at Knottingley Town Hall on June 11 2022.

"Although relatively a new location to many ghost hunting companies, Knottingley Town Hall ranks as one of our favourites as a team as we have had so many spooky experiences on our, ghost hunting visits to this fabulous old town hall."