Disgust as human waste found at a Wakefield church near to children’s play group

A church steward has hit out at “disgusting behaviour” after being forced to clean up human waste from its premises, including near a play group entrance.

Rod Young, who manages Trinity Methodist Church on Norton Road, said that has been no fewer than seven incidents in the past year when human faeces was left in the church grounds.

This includes in doorways, against walls and in the parking area.

He says there are four CCTV cameras around the premises but are yet to catch the culprit in the act.

Mr Young said: “There is a similarity each time so there may be just one individual responsible.

“In the last two weeks alone this has happened twice.

“This is not just a one-off incident.

“These episodes are reported to the police but they seem helpless to do anything. How do you combat such behaviour?

“This is awful for the church community and for the passing public.

“On occasions the faeces is left close to the play group entrance of the church and fortunately is found by staff before children arrive.

“Our local councillors are aware of the problem and equally despair at this disgusting behaviour.

“The ward councillors have been brilliant, they are doing all they can to bring up the problem.”

Councillor Olivia Rowley was due to speak with police yesterday about the situation and what could be done to combat the problem.

She said: “The major problem is that people are just not respecting the area.

“It’s not just the methodist church, it’s the immediate area, they are leaving litter, rubbish, defecating and urinating and generally spoiling it for everyone who use the buildings on a regular basis.

“It’s dreadful for parents for parents who have to take their children to the play group, and Rod is having to clean it up and he’s not paid for that.

“It’s happening on a night and at weekends and both the police and the anti-social team at Wakefield Council, although they have limited resources, are going to try and monitor the area. We are asking the public that if they see anything to let the police know.”