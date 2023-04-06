Distressing image warning: Body of Bullmastiff left to starve to death found on waste land in Pontefract

A passerby spotted the Bullmastiff lying on waste land at Darrington on March 29 and contacted a local neighbourhood warden who went to collect the body.

The death is being treated as suspicious and the adult dog - who was of a tan colour and had not been microchipped - may have been left to starve to death.

The animal charity is now investigating.

The RSPCA has issued an appeal to find the owner of a dog whose emaciated body was found abandoned near Pontefract.

RSPCA inspector Claire Mitchell said: “This dog was completely emaciated and it was a heart-breaking find.

"The incident was reported to the warden, who went to collect the deceased dog. When she arrived at the scene she was appalled by the condition this animal had been left in.

“She took some photos and removed the body then contacted me to report it as suspected neglect.

"Looking at those pictures it would appear that this dog has either starved to death or had an underlying condition that caused it to get into such a poor condition and then pass away.

“It was a horrific discovery and we would like to speak to the owner or anyone who knows where this dog came from.”

