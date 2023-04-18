News you can trust since 1852
Diversions as A1 northbound near Pontefract to close for emergency repairs

National Highways is closing the A1 northbound near Pontefract for emergency surfacing repairs.

By Leanne Clarke
Published 18th Apr 2023, 16:37 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Apr 2023, 16:38 BST

The overnight repairs will be made after a pothole was found on the bridge deck at Wentbridge viaduct.

A temporary repair has already been carried out, with the permanent repair due to take place on the evening of Thursday, April 20.

This section of road is currently in contraflow on the northbound carriageway to enable a major programme of work currently taking between Ferrybridge and Barnsdale Bar.

Drivers planning to travel in the area are advised to allow more time for their journeys and consider alternative routes if possible.
The northbound lane will be closed between 8pm on Thursday and 6am Friday. The southbound lane will remain open to traffic.

Fully-signed diversions are in place throughout the work. Arrangements are in place to ensure safe and easy access to any properties close to the A1 where the scheme is taking place.

Drivers planning to travel in the area are advised to allow more time for their journeys and consider alternative routes if possible.

