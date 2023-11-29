News you can trust since 1852
Do you know here Chloe is? Appeal to help find missing 14-year-old from Wakefield

Police in Wakefield are appealing for information to help locate a teenage girl who has been reported missing.
By Leanne Clarke
Published 29th Nov 2023, 11:32 GMT
Chloe Dovey, aged 14, who has been reported missing from her home in Wakefield.Chloe Dovey, aged 14, who has been reported missing from her home in Wakefield.
Chloe Dovey, aged 14, who has been reported missing from her home in Wakefield.

Chloe Dovey, aged 14, was last seen in the Eastmoor area of Wakefield at 7pm last night (Tuesday).

She is described as a white female, 5ft 2ins tall, of slim build with blonde hair past her shoulders which may be tied up.

She’s believed to be wearing black Nike leggings, white trainers, a black Adidas jacket or grey fluffy coat and carrying a brown Louis Vuitton bag with a pink strap.

Anyone who thinks they may have seen Chloe or knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101 or go online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat quoting reference 1719 of 28/11.

