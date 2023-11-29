Police in Wakefield are appealing for information to help locate a teenage girl who has been reported missing.

Chloe Dovey, aged 14, who has been reported missing from her home in Wakefield.

Chloe Dovey, aged 14, was last seen in the Eastmoor area of Wakefield at 7pm last night (Tuesday).

She is described as a white female, 5ft 2ins tall, of slim build with blonde hair past her shoulders which may be tied up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She’s believed to be wearing black Nike leggings, white trainers, a black Adidas jacket or grey fluffy coat and carrying a brown Louis Vuitton bag with a pink strap.