Do you know here Chloe is? Appeal to help find missing 14-year-old from Wakefield
Chloe Dovey, aged 14, was last seen in the Eastmoor area of Wakefield at 7pm last night (Tuesday).
She is described as a white female, 5ft 2ins tall, of slim build with blonde hair past her shoulders which may be tied up.
She’s believed to be wearing black Nike leggings, white trainers, a black Adidas jacket or grey fluffy coat and carrying a brown Louis Vuitton bag with a pink strap.
Anyone who thinks they may have seen Chloe or knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101 or go online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat quoting reference 1719 of 28/11.