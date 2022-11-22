Steve Deighton’s devotion to Sumi, his 12-year-old Japanese Akita, began in 2016 when the long-serving NHS therapy dog was diagnosed with Uveo-Dermatologic Syndrome (UDS).

Steve admits he was “devastated” but praises ophthalmologist David Habin, at Paragon Veterinary Referrals in Wakefield, for his expert care.

Sumi has been a therapy dog since 2016, with her work taking her to brain injury units, care homes and NHS hospitals.

Sumi the Japanese Akita, who has been working as an NHS therapy dog for many years.

Despite losing her sight in 2019, Sumi is still happy and active, and still works three mornings a week at her local hospital.

Steve, from Derbyshire, said: “It all began way back in June 2016 although we’ve still no idea of the cause, except that it was possibly hereditary.

“I was devastated and extremely concerned as the initial prognosis was poor but David was extremely knowledgeable and patient and discussed all the issues with us in detail.

“During this phase of her illness we travelled more than 2,000 miles as we needed to see David every week for blood tests, checks on her eyes and regular alterations to her medication.”

Sumi had become blind due to the pressures in her eyes and although they reduced to a level where she had sight again, a lot of damage had already been done.

“She would be on eye drops for the rest of her life and there was always the threat that the illness would return,” Steve said.

“Sadly, in 2019, Sumi woke up one morning with cloudy eyes and unable to see.

“David told us that the pressures in her eyes had increased again. One eye was ‘dead’ and the other had a cataract, but it was too risky to operate on it due to glaucoma.

“It was a tough moment and we opted to let her have the rest of her life without sight rather than put her life at risk.