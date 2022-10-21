Dog owners warned over common dangers while walking your dog this autumn

As leaves drop off the trees, so do other seeds and fruits which can be toxic to our four-legged friends.
Here's everything you need to know to keep your dog safe on autumn walks, thanks to the Kennel Club.
1. Acorns
Acorns contain a type of toxin called tannic acid that can make your dog sick or give them a stomach upset. In larger amounts, or if eaten regularly, tannins can also cause kidney and liver failure. Green acorns contain the highest amounts of tannins and are more poisonous than brown ones. As well as being poisonous, acorns can also block your dog’s stomach, causing further complications.
2. Conkers
These hard shiny seeds contain a toxin called aesculin, which can make your dog sick or give them an upset stomach. Conkers have a bitter taste that might put some dogs off eating a lot of them. When eaten in larger amounts, aesculin can cause more serious effects, and in rare cases can even be deadly. Conkers are large and hard and may cause your dog to choke on them, or could block their stomach and gut.
3. Toadstools (also known as wild mushrooms or fungi)
Toadstools come in all sorts of shapes, colours and sizes.. If your dog eats an unknown fungus it could make them unwell. Some types may only cause a mild stomach upset, while other can be deadly. Some can cause toxic effects in minutes, while other may take days or, in rare instances, weeks to come on.
If your dog does eat an unknown wild mushroom take them to the vets immediately. Make sure to call ahead first to let them know you're on your way
If possible, bring along a photo, or ideally a sample of the fungi If you do have a sample, put it in a paper bag, or carefully wrap it in paper. Do not wrap the fungus in plastic, or a plastic bag, as this can cause the sample to breakdown more quickly, making it more difficult to identify Take note of the area where the fungi was found. Knowing where it grew can help experts identify what type of fungi your dog has eaten should they become ill.
4. Fireworks
A huge amount of owners notice a change in their dogs behaviour during fireworks season and nearly half say that their dogs are scared by them. Dogs have an incredible sense of hearing, so the bangs and explosions that we think are loud may be deafening to our dogs. To help keep your dogs relaxed you can drown out the noise of the fireworks with music or TV, or you can give them lots of positive attention to help distract them.