Dog owners warned over common dangers while walking your dog this autumn

3. Toadstools (also known as wild mushrooms or fungi)

Toadstools come in all sorts of shapes, colours and sizes.. If your dog eats an unknown fungus it could make them unwell. Some types may only cause a mild stomach upset, while other can be deadly. Some can cause toxic effects in minutes, while other may take days or, in rare instances, weeks to come on. If your dog does eat an unknown wild mushroom take them to the vets immediately. Make sure to call ahead first to let them know you're on your way If possible, bring along a photo, or ideally a sample of the fungi If you do have a sample, put it in a paper bag, or carefully wrap it in paper. Do not wrap the fungus in plastic, or a plastic bag, as this can cause the sample to breakdown more quickly, making it more difficult to identify Take note of the area where the fungi was found. Knowing where it grew can help experts identify what type of fungi your dog has eaten should they become ill.