Farmer Copleys will host a Fun Dog Show this Saturday, with canines of all talents invited to join the fun.

Categories will include golden oldie, waggiest tail, best trick and best junior handler.

Other activities will include a dog swimming pool and an inflatable assault course for their human companions.

The event will run from 11am to 3pm.

For further details, contact Farmer Copleys on 01977 600200.