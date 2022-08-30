Dog's leg amputated after breaking twice as rehoming centre appeals for funds to pay vet bills

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Saluki Sandy was found by a member of the public loose in July and the dog warden was called. She had a badly broken leg so it’s believed she may have been hit by a car.

RSPCA inspectors helped to track down her owners, who’d been looking for her, but sadly they couldn’t afford to pay for the treatment for her broken leg and signed her over to the charity for care.

It was then the RSPCA Leeds, Wakefield & District Branch took her in for TLC.

Animal care manager Megan Rattray said: “Sandy had x-rays and an operation to put pins in the broken bone but, sadly, this only worked for a short period of time.

“Our team was helping her with physio but it was clear she was still in pain so she went back to the vets who confirmed that, sadly, her weakened leg had broken again.

“Vets advised that we have her leg amputated as they felt that if we tried to repair the bones again it could fail; particularly as, due to her breed, her bones are quite delicate.”

Sandy had her leg amputated on July 20 and is now recovering well.

But the branch, which is facing increasing bills and more animals coming into its care as owners struggle to afford them due to the cost of living crisis, was left with a £1,300 bill.

The team is appealing to its loyal supporters to help cover Sandy’s costs and has launched a special fundraiser for her bill on JustGiving.

Megan said: “We know times are tough for everyone but we’d appreciate any help our wonderful supporters can give us.

“Sandy has adapted really well since losing her leg and is managing to get around. She still has some way to go in her recovery but we’re pleased that she’s already got a family interested in adopting her.