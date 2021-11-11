Don't miss out on free benefits advice sessions in Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford - you may not be claiming all you're entitled to.

Don't miss out on free benefits advice

Citizen’s Advice said the woman will get a back payment from the Department of Work and Pensions (DWP), after it reinstated an allowance it had originally stopped.

Her annual income will also increase by around £6,000 a year as a result, after she went to the charity for help.

Citizen’s Advice has highlighted the case as it estimates around half of all benefit claimants may be missing out on cash they are entitled to.

A series of events is being held across Wakefield over the next few weeks where anyone can turn up and request a benefits check to see if they could get more.

A number of support services, will also be at the events to help with a range of problems.

A free buffet will also be on offer to anyone who comes in.

Simon Topham, CEO of Citizen’s Advice in Wakefield, said: “I would say, just judging from the number of clients we see, around one in two people on benefits are not getting what they possibly could get.

“It is a huge number.

“People on disability benefits and those who care for other people are often missing out.

“Quite often people with young kids don’t realise they can claim child benefit from the day your child’s born.

“Sometimes people in work don’t realise they can claim Universal Credit.”

“Many people don’t realise exactly what support is available.”

Mr Topham said that Citizen’s Advice had helped a number of people who’d originally been told they couldn’t claim certain benefits.

He explained: “In some ways the system is set up to say ‘no’.

“A high percentage of disability benefit applications are rejected first time, but then on second submission a much higher percentage are accepted, and then it’s much higher on appeal.

“Sometimes people get rejected and think that’s that. It’s not.

“There are a number of appeal stages and if people came in to see us, we can possibly help them.”

He added: “One thing I want to stress is that the process of checking is entirely confidential.

“Our tables will be spread around a big room anyway for Covid reasons, but there will also be private rooms for people to do private consultations.

“The aim is to help people get more money, not less.”

Maureen Cummings, Wakefield Council’s portfolio holder for communities, said people should not be afraid to come forward and ask for help.

She said: “People are proud and sometimes if they’re seen walking into an event like this, they feel there’s a stigma.

“But there shouldn’t be a stigma.

“They’re in that situation through no fault of their own.

“Some people are genuinely in need.

“This pandemic has thrown some families deeper and deeper into the well and we want to help them take that next step, whatever that is for them.”

Events will be held at

Pontefract

St. Mary’s Centre, The Circle, Chequerfield, Pontefract WF8 2AY

Friday November 12

1:30pm–6:30pm

Lupset

St. George’s Community Centre, Broadway, Lupset WF2 8AA

Monday November 15

1:30pm–6:30pm

Knottingley

The Addy, Opposite 93 Sycamore Avenue, Knottingley WF11 0PJ

Tuesday November 16

1:30pm–6:30pm

Airedale

Airedale Library, The Square, Castleford, WF10 3JJ

Wednesday November 17

9:30am–2:30pm

Chapelthorpe

St. James’ Church Lane, Chapelthorpe WF4 3JG

Thursday November 18

1:30pm–6:30pm

Havercroft & Ryhill

Havercroft & Ryhill Community Learning Centre, Mulberry Place, WF4 2BD

Friday November 19

8:30am–1:30pm

Featherstone

The Chesney Centre, Regent Street, WF7 5EW

Monday November 22

8:30am–1:30pm

A wide range of support services will be on hand to give advice on issues such as housing, family and personal issues, court cases or bailiffs, housing benefit and money management.