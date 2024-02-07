Drag queens are coming to Pontefract as Galileo’s Show Bar joins Ropergate nightlife scene
and live on Freeview channel 276
Danny Bullough will open Galileo’s Show Bar, addition to Ropergate’s growing nightlife scene, next month.
The entrepreneur and his team hope how it will bring something new to appeal to everyone.
He said: “It’s not just about opening a bit. It’s about making a difference, working with the other amazing bars and pubs, creating a safe but electric atmosphere and being the best we can be.”
Danny was inspired by venues like Viaduct Showbar on Briggate in Leeds and aware of the distance people have to travel to get there.
He said: “I thought ‘why hasn't Pontefract got a bar like this?’
“Viaduct is all the way in Leeds, not to mention that there’s the cost of living crisis on, so the idea came from there.
“So we found property a on Ropergate, I did a bit of digging about, and here we are.”
He said he wanted the bar to have something for all customers and it will have a pool table and Sky Sports on the TV.
He said: “I’m really pleased with the interaction we are getting so far. For me it's not that I want to be rich, it's having something to call my own and to make a difference, especially for Pontefract.
"It’s being more diverse and inclusive – not just the LGBT community, but everyone. The place we are setting up is for everyone, not just one community.”
Danny said that high streets are shifting from retail to hospitality.
He said: “We picked Ropergate because it is up and coming, and the number of bars has really increased to what it is now.
“From previously working in retail, the landscape is changing a lot, massively, with people shopping online.
“You can go to Amazon and get literally anything you want at your convenience, and a lot of retailers sell there, so the high street has a big battle on its hands.”
Galileo’s Show Bar will hold its grand opening on Saturday, March 9.
Danny added: “My family and friends have been fantastic and amazing through all of this and they deserve so much credit.”