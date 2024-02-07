Drag queens are coming to Pontefract as Galileo’s Show Bar joins Ropergate nightlife scene

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Danny Bullough will open Galileo’s Show Bar, addition to Ropergate’s growing nightlife scene, next month.

The entrepreneur and his team hope how it will bring something new to appeal to everyone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said: “It’s not just about opening a bit. It’s about making a difference, working with the other amazing bars and pubs, creating a safe but electric atmosphere and being the best we can be.”

Owners staff and drag queen at Galileo Show Bar on Ropergate. From left, Richard Grinsill, Terri Altilar, Uma Daze, Karen Hales and Danny Bullough. Picture Scott Merrylees

Danny was inspired by venues like Viaduct Showbar on Briggate in Leeds and aware of the distance people have to travel to get there.

He said: “I thought ‘why hasn't Pontefract got a bar like this?’

“Viaduct is all the way in Leeds, not to mention that there’s the cost of living crisis on, so the idea came from there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“So we found property a on Ropergate, I did a bit of digging about, and here we are.”

Galileos Show Bar on Ropergate. Picture Scott Merrylees

He said he wanted the bar to have something for all customers and it will have a pool table and Sky Sports on the TV.

He said: “I’m really pleased with the interaction we are getting so far. For me it's not that I want to be rich, it's having something to call my own and to make a difference, especially for Pontefract.

"It’s being more diverse and inclusive – not just the LGBT community, but everyone. The place we are setting up is for everyone, not just one community.”

The team from RJG Joinery & Property Refurbisment with Uma Daze at Galileo's Show Bar on Ropergate. Picture Scott Merrylees

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Danny said that high streets are shifting from retail to hospitality.

He said: “We picked Ropergate because it is up and coming, and the number of bars has really increased to what it is now.

“From previously working in retail, the landscape is changing a lot, massively, with people shopping online.

“You can go to Amazon and get literally anything you want at your convenience, and a lot of retailers sell there, so the high street has a big battle on its hands.”

Galileo’s Show Bar will hold its grand opening on Saturday, March 9.