Dragon Boat Challenge back on the water at Pugney's Country Park

The popular sport is back after a three year break, due to the pandemic, and is organised this year by the Rotary Clubs of Wakefield Chantry, Huddersfield and Horbury and Ossett.

Hundreds of competitors are expected to be taking part, and they will be racing across Pugneys Lake in real Chinese Dragon Boats this Saturday, July 9.

Dragon Boats are traditional Chinese craft that hold 18 people and been used for racing fo hundreds of years in Asia.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It will be a battle royale on the water at Pugneys Country Park this weekend as teams of rowers take part in the Dragon Boat Challenge.

The event will start at around 10am until the whole event culminates in a grand final that will be held around 4pm.

Everyone is welcome and the event is free to watch.

Parking is free and will be well signposted on Asdale Road.