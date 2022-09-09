News you can trust since 1852
Dragon Boat Race at Pugneys WILL go ahead tomorrow

The Dragon Boat Race at Pugneys Country Park will go ahead as planned tomorrow.

By Leanne Clarke
Friday, 9th September 2022, 2:09 pm

The event will see hundreds of competitors taking part with races across Pugneys Lane in real Chinese Dragon Boats on Saturday, all in aid of the Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice.

The event will start at around 10am until the whole event culminates in a grand final that will be held around 4pm.

Forget Me Not will have a merchandise stall, there will be face painting, food and much more.

Emma Harding from the Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice said: “We have made the decision to go ahead with the Dragon Boat Race tomorrow recognising the importance of coming together in support of the families we care for.

"As a mark of respect, we'll be holding a two minute silence at the start of the event and participants and spectators will be able to contribute to our book of condolence should they wish to.”