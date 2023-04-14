Dramatic new thriller production by Wakefield playwright set to take centre stage with run in Ossett
A Wakefield playwright is set to debut her dramatic new thriller later this month.
Janet Shaw’s latest play, Revenge, will premiere at St Ignatius Parish Centre, found on Storrs Hill Road in Ossett, on Thursday, April 27 and run until Saturday April 29.
The playwright, who is from Wakefield and now lives in Ossett, has deviated from her usual genre of comedy dramas to creating a more serious thriller.
The play, directed by Chris Harrison, follows the story of four friends, each with a different phobia.
But it is not all as it seems and one of the friends is on a quest to end years of heartache and misery by achieving the ultimate revenge, which will leave the audience guessing right up until the very last scene.
Speaking about the play, Janet said: “I am very excited about my new play, Revenge. It is my first thriller and I invite anyone to guess how it is going to end.
"St Ignatius has recently reopened after being closed for three years due to the pandemic, so it is going to be really nice to be back in there debuting my new play.”
The scriptwriter has had tremendous success with her previous plays on the amateur dramatics circuit.
Published by Stagescripts, her work has been performed worldwide especially in Australia where Full Circle is about to start a ten night run in May.
Her play, One Day I’ll Fly Away, opens in Dorset for a four night run from Wednesday, April 19.
Tickets are priced £9 or cost £8 for concessions and are available at https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/whats-on/ossett/st-ignatius-parish-centre/revenge/2023-04-27/19:30/t-ojmvmok or by calling 07596359449.