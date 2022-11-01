Now the clocks have gone back and darker nights and colder winter weather the norm, icy surfaces and reduced visibility can increase the risk of punctured tyres and chipped windscreens.

To prevent drivers being left out in the cold, Riverside Volvo, on Calder Park, Peel Avenue, is offering a free windscreen and tyre damage repair service for any Volvo driver, regardless of their car’s age.

To take advantage of the service, Wakefield Volvo drivers can simply take their car to any Volvo retailer across the UK, where a qualified Volvo technician will check the damage. In many instances, the problem can be repaired on the spot – providing a fast and convenient service that is free of charge.

In cases of more severe damage, the technician will advise the customer on alternative options to get them back on the road as soon as possible.

Ray Gordon, Service Manager at Riverside Volvo, said: “We know that the harsher winter weather can bring with it seasonal problems for drivers. Small issues such as tyre punctures or windscreen chips can be a nuisance to resolve, but if left untreated, these small inconveniences can lead to bigger, more costly replacements – not what anyone needs at the moment, and especially in the build-up to Christmas.