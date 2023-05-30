News you can trust since 1852
Driver left fighting for his life after serious crash on M1 at Wakefield

A 23-year-old man is in a critical condition in hospital after a motorway crash at the weekend.
By Leanne Clarke
Published 30th May 2023, 10:16 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th May 2023, 10:16 BST

The crash happened at about 5.18am on Sunday, May 28, when a silver Toyota Rav4 left the carriageway and collided with trees along the nearside grass embankment, close to Woolley Edge services.

The 23-year-old driver was taken to hospital where his condition is said to be critical but stable.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or the movements of the vehicle prior to it, is asked to contact the Roads Policing Unit on 101, or by using the 101LiveChat on the West Yorkshire Police website.

Anyone with footage which may assist this investigation is also asked to get in touch.

The log reference is 0399 of 28 May.

Related topics:ToyotaWest Yorkshire Police