The crash happened at about 5.18am on Sunday, May 28, when a silver Toyota Rav4 left the carriageway and collided with trees along the nearside grass embankment, close to Woolley Edge services.

The 23-year-old driver was taken to hospital where his condition is said to be critical but stable.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or the movements of the vehicle prior to it, is asked to contact the Roads Policing Unit on 101, or by using the 101LiveChat on the West Yorkshire Police website.

Anyone with footage which may assist this investigation is also asked to get in touch.