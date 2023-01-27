National Highways is renewing the parapets on the bridges that carry the motorway in both directions over the A162 at junction 33 (Ferrybridge).

Work is due to start this Monday, January 30, and is expected to finish in late April.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

National Highways will put in place a mix of hard shoulder and lane one closures both on the M62 and the A162 during the day, enabling the road to stay open while the scheme is completed.

National Highways is renewing the parapets on the bridges that carry the motorway in both directions over the A162 at junction 33 (Ferrybridge).

The work will be carried out Monday to Friday excluding bank holidays over Easter.

There will also be four overnight closures at junction 33 at the start and end of the scheme.

This will enable National Highways to set up traffic management for the safety road users and engineers during the work:

M62 eastbound closure – junction 33 – Wednesday, February 1.

M62 westbound closure – junction 33 – Thursday, February 2.

M62 eastbound closure – junction 33 – Monday, April 24.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

M62 westbound closure – junction 33 – Tuesday, April 25.

All overnight closures will be in place between 8pm and 6am the following day.

During this time, drivers will be diverted at the junction 33 exit slip road, and then back onto the entry slip.

National Highways Project Manager Chris Dunn said: “While these improvements to the bridges are essential to create even safer journeys for everyone well into the future, we are mindful that this work, combined with other projects close by, may cause some delay during closures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We always strive to minimise the impact on drivers as much as we can. However, we apologise in advance to anyone who may be affected and thank everyone for their patience while this work is completed.”

This work cannot be carried out in bad weather. Any updates and changes to the schedule will be shared on the National Highways Yorkshire and North East website and social media channels.

You can find out further details about the closure on the National Highways Yorkshire and North East website or by following @HighwaysYorks on Twitter.