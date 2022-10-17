National Highways will be renewing the waterproofing on two bridges that carry the motorway over Tingley Interchange. It will protect the bridge joints and structure from rainwater damage, reducing the need for emergency repairs in the future.

To carry this out safely, the eastbound bridge section of the M62 at Junction 28 will be closed from 8pm on Friday, October 28 until 5am on Monday, October 31.

Diversions will be in place.

Drivers are being warned about the closure of two bridges on the M62 as “vital” maintenance work is planned.

Project manager Kevan Chambers said the work was being carried out in two phases to minimise disruption, with the westbound carriageway works already completed.

He said: “We’re mindful that this scheme, combined with other essential work going on close by in south Leeds, is unfortunately expected to cause delay and disruption. However, by completing this work now our customers will see fewer closures on this section of motorway in the future.

“We’ve worked to minimise the impact on drivers; however, we strongly advise road users planning to travel in this area to plan for longer journeys or choose another route if one is available.”

This work is weather-dependent and there is a contingency weekend planned from 8pm on Friday November 18 until 5am on Monday November 21 if conditions prevent the work being completed this month.

Advertisement Hide Ad