At just 15-years-old, the talented musician has toured Yorkshire entertaining crowds with his skills – and can count stars including Gary Barlow as fans of his music.

Adding another string to his bow, Alex is thrilled with a charity fundraising event he organised was a huge success.

Held at the Kings Croft Hotel, the event, The Kings Croft Summer Night’s Vibe, welcomed musicians to the stage for an evening of entertainment to raise money for two charities close to Alex’s heart – SKC Children's Cancer Charity and Scotty's Little Soldiers.

Proud mum, Sharon, said: “Everyone couldn’t believe that Alex, being only 15-years-old, could organise a star-filled show for charity like he did in such a short space of time.

"A huge thanks for the fabulous Cosmic21 family trio, the amazing solo singer Ruby Hayes and the fantastic Concrete Cats band from Sheffield for their great set.”

The evening included a raffle, with prizes donated by The King’s Croft Hotel, Farmer Copleys and Asda.

Alex proudly performed his set, which included music from his pop idols, Take That, and music from The Script, Coldplay and Bastille.

Sharon said: “Everyone commented on Alex's exceptionally talented drumming skills and equally he was proud to praise the fabulous talent of all his guest artists too!

"We haven't got the full amount yet, but he's feeling very proud.”

It’s been a whirlwind month for Alex as he also received an inspiring DM on his Instagram from Gary Barlow.

Sharon said: “Gary heard him play a live recording of Rule The World, which he posted after playing at Leeds White Rose Shopping Centre.

"Alex is just so proud of his latest message from Gary as he is very special to him.”

Another exciting moment came when he received a place on the Let’s Make Music Summer Boot Camp at North Star 360 at The Tile Yard in Wakefield, led by Andy Pickles.

"It was his drumming teacher Mike Paley at Mike's Drumming School that initially encouraged Alex to apply to take part in this exceptional music course as he knew how much Alex would thrive on it!

“Everyday he is learning something new and is so proud to be working with so many professionals on this fabulous course.

"Alex is currently writing his own songs at home too and together with his drumming he has big hopes for the future.”