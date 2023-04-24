News you can trust since 1852
Drummer Alex goes on tour of the county sharing his musical talent

Talented young drummer Alex Hemingway is sharing his fantastic musical talent by touring the county this summer.

By Leanne Clarke
Published 24th Apr 2023, 12:09 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th Apr 2023, 12:09 BST

The 15-year-old had a fabulous time playing live at HMV Castleford at the weekend, playing songs from artists who inspire him.

Proud mum Sharon said: “He received some amazing comments and applause after each song with one saying that he should apply for Britain’s Got Talent!

"Alex felt so proud and he can’t wait to return to the Outlet Village in a couple of weeks.”

Alex had a fabulous time playing live at HMV Castleford at the weekend, playing songs from artists who inspire him.Alex had a fabulous time playing live at HMV Castleford at the weekend, playing songs from artists who inspire him.
Throughout the summer Alex will be visiting York, Harrogate, Sheffield and Leeds HMV stores, with more show dates still to come.

Sharon said: “He is just loving the whole experience of playing to live audiences and is so thankful for the opportunities being created.”

Alex will also be showcasing his talents this Sunday at The Kews Burrow FC celebrity football match, which will see them take on the Jet2 All Stars to raise money for the Rob Burrow Centre in Leeds.

"He can’t wait to perform his drums for everyone – alongside Star Struck finalist Callim Butterworth (Ed Sheeran), who he is really looking forward to meeting.” Sharon said.

"Helping to raise funds for such a special charity, organised and led by Darren Powell, is something Alex is really proud about.”

To keep up-to-date with Alex’s news, follow him on his Instagram page @alexhemingwaydrums.

