Drummer Alex meets his Take That idols Gary Barlow and Mark Owen and performs at Trinity Walk

Earlier this month, 14-year-old Alex travelled to the London’s West End to watch his musical hero Gary Barlow perform his theatre show, 'A Different Stage' at the Duke of York's Theatre - and was instantly recognised!

Mum, Sharon, said: "Alex first saw Gary's theatre show in Runcorn at The Brindley Theatre in February and was left feeling super proud from his first shout out from Gary as he arrived at the stage door before the show.

"When he spotted Alex in the crowd, Gary shouted 'I love him!'"

Alex is Gary Barlow's number one fan.

Top fan Alex went on to watch the show in Liverpool and York.

"The show just leaves you wanting to return for more," Sharon said. "It's just pure genius and we just love it!!

After Gary announced he would be performing in the London West End with his show, Sharon surprised Alex with front row tickets to watch his idol again.

"He was thrilled," Sharon said.

Alex performed in front of a crowd at Trinity Walk.

"The weekend was made extra special when Gary arrived at the stage door entrance before the start of the Sunday matinee performance and immediately spotted Alex in the crowd and shouted over to him, saying 'Hello, mate, how are you?!"

"The happiness to see each other was pure magical and has left Alex feeling so proud."

And if meeting one member of Take That wasn't enough, he met Mark Owen in Manchester HMV at his album signing after a family friend surprised him with tickets.

"Mark was as thrilled to meet Alex as Alex was to meet Mark! It was just magical.

"Alex loved every moment of this special occasion and was honoured when Mark signed his drum sticks for him, leaving room for all the boys in the band to sign them for him too in the near future.

"Alex loves his new album and is already busy learning the drumming patterns to several of his new songs! "

The excitement doesn't end there though - Alex was invited to play at HMV in Wakefield to drum along with some of his favourite songs by artists who inspire him.

Sharon said: "The crowd loved Alex's drumming and complimented on how talented he is.

"He can't wait to perform again next year!

"A special song that he performed was ‘Back For Good’ by Take That - Alex just loves this song and hopes he did Gary Barlow proud!

"It’s his dream to play on stage one day with Take That - but he’ll just have to hold on to that dream for now."