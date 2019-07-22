Dumbo and Bohemian Rhapsody hit the Big Screen in Ossett

The return of Big Screen Saturday drew film lovers into Ossett

Ossett Town Centre Partnership organised the free event which featured the screening of five films in the town's precinct on Saturday.

Attendees

And each film brought in a different type of audience.

Dumbo, Mamma Mia!, Jurassic Park, Mary Poppins and Bohemian Rhapsody were all shown on the big screen

Councillor Angela Taylor and Richard Taylor, chair of Ossett Town Partnership, helped in the organisation of the event.

Coun Taylor said: "We were very fortunate, the weather held out, it was a glorious day.

crowds of people flooded the precinct. (photo credit: Debbie Squires)

"With it being a free event, we appreciate all the generosity from the people who attended and the donations for us to be able to repeat this event next year.

"We would like to thank all the sponsors and advertisers, as we would not of been able to do it without them."

A collection was held on the day which raised £650.

The Big Screen will be making a come back again next year with the organisers already planning the next five films to feature.