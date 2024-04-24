DWP warning to Universal Credit claimants who could be hit with penalty charges
Those claiming Universal Credit are being warned they must report particular life changes to the DWP.
Failure to do so could result in court action, or have to pay a penalty if you give wrong information or do not report a change in your circumstances.
From having a child to informing them of any rent changes, claimants must inform the DWP immediately.
According to DWP guidelines on GOV.UK: "You could be taken to court or have to pay a penalty if you give wrong information or do not report a change in your circumstances."
The guidelines say you must report any changes ‘as soon as they happen’ saying: "Changes in your circumstances can affect how much you're paid for your whole assessment period - not just from the date you report them."Changes include:
Finding or finishing a job.
Having a child.
Changing your mobile number or email address.
Moving to a new address.
Moving in with your partner.
Starting to care for a child or disabled person.
Changing bank details.
Your rent going up or down.
Changes to your health condition.
Becoming too ill to work or meet your work coach.
Changes to your earnings (only if you’re self-employed).
Changes to your savings, investments and how much money you have.
Changes to your immigration status, if you’re not a British citizen.
To report any changes, claimants should log into their Universal Credit account on GOV. UK.